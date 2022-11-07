Police: York County inmate charged with several sex abuse crimes

Francisco Miguel Herrera allegedly began his abuse of the victim in 2019, according to West Lampeter Township Police.

YORK, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have filed additional sexual abuse charges against a man jailed in York County.

Francisco Miguel Herrera has been charged with several sexual assault crimes, according to West Lampeter Township Police.

According to a criminal complaint affidavit, the victim came to police on May 6 alleging that Herrera had sexually abused her for several years.

Herrera allegedly took naked photos of the victim, as well as inappropriately touching her almost daily, according to police.

The abuse took place between May 2019 until September 2021, only stopping after Herrera's arrest in a separate case.

Herrera has been charged with aggravated incident assault, two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, unlawful contact with a minor- sexual assault, contact with a minor- sexual abuse, photograph/film/depict on computer of sex act, knowingly permitting child corruption of minors, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old.