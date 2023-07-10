x
Crime

York County police working to identify alleged BB gun and knife thief

Before the business opened to the public, the suspect allegedly entered a vendor's area and stole two BB handguns and eight knives.
Credit: Northern York County Regional Police Department

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County police are searching for a man accused of stealing several knives and two BB guns from a business. 

According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department, the pictured suspect allegedly entered Morning Sun Marketplace, located at 5309 Lincoln Highway in Jackson Township. 

Before the business was open, the suspect allegedly entered a vendor's area and stole two BB handguns and eight knives. He then left the area with the stolen items. 

Anyone who can identify the suspect has been asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org with case number 2023-028036. 

