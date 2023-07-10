York County police working to identify alleged BB gun and knife thief

Before the business opened to the public, the suspect allegedly entered a vendor's area and stole two BB handguns and eight knives.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County police are searching for a man accused of stealing several knives and two BB guns from a business.

According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department, the pictured suspect allegedly entered Morning Sun Marketplace, located at 5309 Lincoln Highway in Jackson Township.

