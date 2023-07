According to the Southern York Regional Police Department, officers are searching for two men accused of robbing a Subway in Shrewsbury Borough on July 13.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for two armed robbery suspects.

According to the Southern York Regional Police Department, officers are searching for two men accused of robbing a Subway in Shrewsbury Borough on July 13 at 8:45 p.m.

The pictured suspects are accused of robbing the restaurant with handguns.