Police searching for armed robbery suspect at York County Family Dollar

According to police, before fleeing the store, the suspect forced a female employee to remove all of her clothes.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officers in York County are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

According to Spring Garden Township Police, the robbery occurred at the Family Dollar located at 1025 Mt. Rose Ave. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 10 p.m.

The pictured suspect reportedly entered the store and robbed the employees at gunpoint.

According to police, before fleeing the store, the suspect forced a female employee to remove all her clothes.

He is described as a man in his mid-20s with a thin build. The suspect was wearing a black face mask, gray sneakers with white trim, a black boonie/bucket-style hat and a sling-style bag.