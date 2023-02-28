Eight men arrested in Cumberland County human trafficking operation

The eight men were arrested after allegedly arriving at a hotel and offering an undercover police officer money for sexual acts.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — For the third time in the past nine months, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office conducted a Human Trafficking Enforcement operation in Cumberland County.

“After our last two operations, I warned people who are thinking about answering an ad for sex in Cumberland County, they better think twice, or they may find themselves as part of the next group of individuals we arrest. Once again, our most recent operation resulted in multiple arrests of men seeking to purchase sexual acts from prostitutes," said District Attorney Sean M. McCormack.

The following men were arrested and charged with prostitution and related offenses after they arrived at a hotel in Wormleysburg Borough. They allegedly offered an undercover police officer money for sexual acts.

1. Lucas Blackwell, 42, Elizabethtown

2. Eric Long, 52, Pitman

3. Andrew Clemm, 34, Dauphin

4. Ricky Henry, 52, York

5. Hamid Oudaha, 49, Camp Hill

6. Thomas Heilman, 59, Manchester

7. Michael McCue, 45, East Petersburg

8. Eric Shell, 46, Harrisburg

The arrests are part of an ongoing initiative to reduce the demand for sex trafficking.

“Operation Impact Demand is designed to attack the human trafficking problem by focusing on the demand, that is the customer side, of the equation,” McCormack explained.