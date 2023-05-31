York County police investigating possible child luring incident

Police reports state an unknown woman allegedly approached a child while walking at a fast pace with her arms out as if she was going to grab them.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County police are investigating a possible case of attempted child abduction.

According to the Southern York Regional Police Department, at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, a woman in her 20s or 30s was driving a dark-colored pickup truck in the area of Heritage Court and E. Franklin Street.

Police reports stated that the woman allegedly approached a child while walking quickly with her arms out as if she was going to grab the child.

The child retreated into the house and locked the door. According to police, the child did not know the woman.

The potential suspect was last seen leaving in the pickup truck.