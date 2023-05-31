York County police investigating possible child luring incident

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County police are investigating a possible case of attempted child abduction.
According to the Southern York Regional Police Department, at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, a woman in her 20s or 30s was driving a dark-colored pickup truck in the area of Heritage Court and E. Franklin Street.
Police reports stated that the woman allegedly approached a child while walking quickly with her arms out as if she was going to grab the child.
The child retreated into the house and locked the door. According to police, the child did not know the woman.
The potential suspect was last seen leaving in the pickup truck.
Anyone with information has been asked to call 911 in York County or 717-854-5571 if they are outside of York County.