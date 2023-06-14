York County police investigating two armed robberies at Family Dollar

According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, the armed robberies occurred at the Family Dollar located at 1025 Mt. Rose Avenue.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County Police are investigating two armed robberies.

According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, the armed robberies occurred at the Family Dollar located at 1025 Mt. Rose Avenue in York County on Friday, April, 28 at 10:19 p.m. and on Saturday, June 3 at 9:55 p.m.

The pictured man entered the store armed with a handgun and robbed the store, according to police.

Spring Garden Police believe that the robberies are connected.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Spring Garden Township Police Department at 717-843-0851 x 5 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or reach out online here.