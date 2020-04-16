York County mom and her father charged with child endangerment

Heather Perry, 39, and her father William, 63, were charged after 3 children in their care were found running unsupervised Wednesday. One child was naked, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County woman and her father are facing child endangerment charges after police say three children in their care were found running around unsupervised in a neighbor's horse pasture on the 2700 block of Ridge Road on Wednesday.

Heather Perry, 39, and her father William, 63, were charged after an investigation of the incident by Northern York County Regional Police.

According to police, the neighbor called around 5 p.m. to report spotting the children on his property. The youngest child was not wearing any clothes, the neighbor reported, and the air temperature at the time was around 50 degrees.

Officers responded and found the children at a home on the 5700 block of Blue Hill Road. The children, ages 5, 6, and 9, were unharmed, according to police.

Police say William Perry told them he was sleeping inside the home when the children left. Heather Perry allegedly told police she let the children outside to play on a trampoline, but did not go outside with them.

Police say officers have been called to the home four times this year for investigations of children leaving the home unsupervised. In numerous instances, at least one of the children was unclothed, police say.

York County Children and Youth Families responded and took custody of the children, according to police.

The Perrys were arrested and transported to York County Booking Center for arraignment.