York County man on methamphetamines reason behind Red Lion lockdown

RED LION, Pa. — A York County resident with a BB gun placed Red Lion School District on lockdown on Tuesday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, at approximately 11:39 a.m., York Troopers were notified of a man pointing a firearm at another individual in the area of W. Broadway and N. Main St. in Red Lion Borough.

Troopers made contact with Xavier Winemiller, 19, from Red Lion at the scene. It was determined that he was under the influence of methamphetamine. He also possessed meth, marijuana and a BB gun.

Winemiller was placed into custody and transported to York Central Brooking for processing and arraignment. He has been charged with several drug charges as well as disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.