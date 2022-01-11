Red Lion man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearms offenses

Waylon Hutcheson, 22, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

RED LION, Pa. — A York County man was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

Waylon Hutcheson, 22, of Red Lion, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and receipt or possession of a firearm made in violation of the National Firearms Act on Oct. 26, 2021. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

The charges and sentencing stem from an investigation into Hutcheson selling drugs from his home.

Investigators completed "controlled purchases" of marijuana from Hutcheson and subsequently received a search warrant.

When the search warrant was executed, Hutcheson was found to be in possession of marijuana, oxycodone, THC, U.S. currency and drug trafficking paraphernalia.