York County man sentenced to 235 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearms offenses

Matthew Jeremy Acevedo, 31, pleaded guilty to trafficking over five kilograms of methamphetamines, trafficking fentanyl, and being in possession of firearms.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been sentenced to 235 months in prison for drug trafficking and possessing firearms as a convicted felon, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The drugs and the firearms were seized during a June 17, 2021 search of Acevedo's home.

The case was investigated by the York County Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Assistant United States Attorney Michael Consiglio is prosecuting the case.

This case was also brought as part of a district-wide initiative to combat the nationwide opioid epidemic. The Heroin Initiative targets heroin and fentanyl traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, according to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus.