York County man pleads guilty to arson charges

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man pled guilty to multiple counts of arson, according to the Southern York Regional Police Department.

Robert Connor Castro, from New Freedom, pled guilty to five counts of aggravated arson- person present inside the property and five counts of reckless burning or exploding.

Castro's negotiated guilty plea was related to the arson fires of six vehicles and a house in New Freedom Borough which occurred between January 2020 and May 2021.

He was sentenced to 4.5 to 9 years in prison and was ordered to pay restitution and court costs.