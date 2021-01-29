x
York County man arrested for rape of a child, indecent assault

Jon Jackson took advantage of the victim on multiple occasions.
Credit: York County Police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Jon Jackson, 57, has been charged with child rape, indecent assault, and corruption of minors, among other charges.

Jackson is accused of raping a person less than 13 years of age and performing sexual acts in front of the victim. There were several instances of inappropriate conduct while the victim was the same age.

The victim disclosed to police that this behavior typically happened at her grandmother's house, with at least one instance happening when she was home from school on a snow day.

