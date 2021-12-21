York County man charged with killing his wife

Ronald Kachinski, 76, of Seven Valleys, was charged this morning after calling 911 to report he had killed his wife, Sandra Anderson, according to State Police.

SEVEN VALLEYS, Pa. — A 76-year-old York County man has been charged with homicide after police say he killed his wife Tuesday morning in Springfield Township.

Ronald Leonard Kachinski, of Seven Valleys, is charged with criminal homicide and strangulation in the death of his wife, Sandra Anderson, according to State Police.

Police claim Kachinski called 911 around 8:24 a.m. to report that he had killed his wife.

Troopers dispatched to a home on the 1100 block of Alta Vista Way found Kachinski, who exited the home and surrendered to police.

Inside the home, police found the body of Anderson, who was deceased.

Police say Kachinski confessed to killing her. He was taken into custody and was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges before Magisterial District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney at 3:30 p.m., according to court records.