York County man charged with attempted murder after shooting at another person during neighborhood dispute

Richard Starks, 48, allegedly shot at the son of a neighbor during an incident on May 2, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

HANOVER, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with attempted homicide after police say he fired several shots at the son of one of his neighbors during a dispute last month in Heidelberg Township.

Richard Starks, 48, was charged after an investigation of the alleged incident, which occurred around 9 a.m. on May 2 at a home on the 6900 block of Cannery Road, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Police say Starks shot at the victim, whom they identified as Kenneth Knight, after Knight got into a dispute with Starks' son at their property line. Knight, whose parents own the property adjacent to Starks', was taking photos of an embankment that Starks had recently been grading, according to police.

Knight told police he was driving home from his parents' farmhouse after showing them the photos he'd taken when he came upon a purple Tesla parked in the lane leading from his parents' home to Cannery Road.

The door to the vehicle was open, Knight told police, and Starks was standing next the the vehicle, pointing a rifle at him.

After a brief verbal argument, Knight reported, he drove around Starks' vehicle and continued down the lane, but Starks opened fire, striking his vehicle once.

Knight told police he feared for his parents' safety, so he turned his vehicle around and began driving toward Starks, who continued firing, striking Knight's vehicle several times.

One of the shots shattered the windshield of Knight's vehicle, causing Knight to suffer a laceration to his head when a piece of glass cut him, police say.

Knight allegedly rammed Starks' vehicle with his, disabling both vehicles, according to police. He then exited the vehicle and was allegedly assaulted by Starks, who struck him with the butt of his rifle, police say.

Police were dispatched to the scene and interviewed all the participants, along with other witnesses.

Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the altercation, police say.

After the investigation, police charged Starks with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.