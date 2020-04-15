York County man charged with 29 counts of possessing child pornography

Zachary Mackellar, of Springettsbury Township, was charged Tuesday after an investigation that began last November, police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police have charged a 29-year-old York County man with 29 felony counts of possession of child pornography, court documents show.

Zachary Mackellar, of the 2700 block of Carnegie Road, was charged Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by Springettsbury Township Police. The charges were the result of an investigation that began in November 2019, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the Adams County District Attorney's Office notified investigators on Nov. 9, alleging they had traced the IP address from a computer that had downloaded a video containing child pornography to a home on Carnegie Road.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant for the home on Nov. 20, the complaint states. A tenant at the address told police he shared his internet password and WiFi access with the occupants of a neighboring apartment, whom they identified as Mackellar and his mother.

Police then spoke to Mackellar and his mother, who admitted to using their neighbor's WiFi to access the internet.

Mackellar also admitted that he is on probation as a register sex offender due to a previous conviction for child pornography in Maryland, the complaint states.

Police seized Mackellar's computer and turned it over to the State Attorney General's Office for a forensic examination, which uncovered 29 images of child pornography stored on it.

The images depicted young prepubescent girls performing sexual acts and/or in sexual positions, the complaint alleges.

Mackellar and his mother allegedly admitted that they both viewed pornography on the computer. Mackellar allegedly said he suspected some of the females depicted in the images were minors because of their slender builds, but said he did not specifically go looking for child pornography due to his previous conviction.