York County man facing multiple charges of child pornography

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A York County man was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury with child pornography charges.

According to the Department of Justice, Jayson Haley, 33, was charged with producing, attempting to produce and possessing child pornography in York County from October 2022 through April 2023.

The total maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is up to 70 years in prison alongside a term of up to lifetime supervision following release, as well as a fine.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.