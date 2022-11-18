York County man charged with attempted statutory sexual assault

Justin Williams was charged after an investigation revealed that he had enticed who he thought was a 14-year-old girl into meeting him for the purpose of sex.

BROWNSTOWN, Pa. — A York County man was arrested following an alleged attempted hookup with a 14-year-old.

Justin Williams, 34, from Hanover, was arrested and charged with attempted statutory sexual assault, solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of minors.

Williams was charged after an investigation revealed that he had enticed who he thought was a 14-year-old girl into meeting him for the purpose of sex.

According to West Earl Township Police, Williams communicated with the potential victim through the Facebook Messenger App.

During the online exchange, Williams allegedly sent inappropriate videos and photos of himself to the victim. He also reportedly acknowledged the fact that the person he was speaking with was 14 years old.