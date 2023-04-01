York County man charged after assaulting Federal Air Marshal

Zachary William Easterly, 38, of Etters is accused of assaulting a Special Agent of the Federal Air Marshal Service on Aug. 30 of last year.

Zachary William Easterly, 38, of Etters is accused of assaulting a Special Agent of the Federal Air Marshal Service on Aug. 30 of last year, while the agent was "engaged in the performance of his official duties".

According to the criminal complaint, Easterly grabbed the federal agent by the throat and struck him in the head with his hand. The agent said he suffered bruises and scratches to his forehead, throat, and right elbow.

The federal agent initially approached Easterly at a gate at Philadelphia International Airport after the man was kicked off his flight for being heavily intoxicated. Easterly was reportedly screaming profanities and racial slurs at airline employees when the agent approached him, identifying himself as police.

After Easterly assaulted him, the federal agent says he was able to take him to the ground with the help of airline employees and arrest him.

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero says, if convicted, Easterly could face the maximum sentence of one year in prison, one year of suspended release, and a $100,000 fine.