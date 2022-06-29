York County man charged with arson after setting Bible on fire

Kyle Gutierrez, 25, allegedly set the book on fire outside a doorway in the basement area of a townhouse he was staying in, according to police.

DOVER, Pa. — A York County man allegedly set a Bible on fire inside his step-father's home.

Kyle Gutierrez, 25, from 3831 Kings Lane in Dover County, has been charged with arson- danger of death or bodily injury, causing a catastrophe, and recklessly endangering another person.

Police and fire officials responded to a house fire on June 23 at 7:42 p.m.

There was a large amount of smoke billowing from the first floor of the townhome on Kings Lane, according to police reports.

The owner of the residence, advised his step-son, Gutierrez, set a Bible on fire in the basement area.

Contact was made with Gutierrez in a basement bedroom. He had allegedly set the book on fire and left it at an outside doorway in the basement, which allowed all the smoke to enter the residence.

Gutierrez was holding a folded pocket knife while speaking with police. He was told several times to drop the knife but refused, according to court documents.

Allegedly, Gutierrez was rambling to officers about going to work in the Philippines and asking to go to work at 11 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody with no incident.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there was no further hazard. No injuries were reported.