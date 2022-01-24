York County man faces eight felony charges for theft and arson

Police say the York County man attempted to light two buildings on fire and stole from multiple cars in West Donegal Township during the early morning of Jan. 23.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing felony charges after police say he stole from cars and attempted to light multiple homes on fire in western Lancaster County.

According to Northwest Regional Police officials, 29-year-old Robert Castro from New Freedom, York County attempted to light two buildings on fire and stole from multiple cars in West Donegal Township during the early morning hours on Sunday.

On Jan. 23, Northwest Regional Police responded to the 2000 block of Harrisburg Avenue after the homeowner reported his fire alarms going off and smoke coming from his basement.

Police say during the incident, the homeowner found a man going through a family member's car. Police say when the homeowner confronted the man, the man said he was looking for a fire extinguisher and left.

Officers later drove by Castro and determined he had entered the man's home and started the fire as well as taken things from several cars parked along Harrisburg Avenue.

After police took Castro into custody, they found out he had attempted to light another building on fire in West Donegal Township earlier that morning as well and had property stolen from other cars.

Officials say people should be aware that Castro was also operating in the Shady Oak Development of Mount Joy Township, and Aspen Estates, Donegal Meadows, and Crescent Brea Developments in West Donegal Township.

During the investigation, Southern Regional Police in York County were also contacted, and arson charges are expected to be filed through them as well.