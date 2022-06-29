York County man arrested on charges of possessing and distributing child porn

Harrison Rineholt, 48, has been committed to York County Prison with bail set at $200,000.

YORK, Pa. — A York County man was charged with several sex abuse crimes against children on Tuesday.

Harrison Rineholt, 48, from the 700 block of North Pershing Avenue in York, was charged on June 28 with three second-degree felonies and one third-degree felony.

A list of Rineholt's charges include sexual abuse of children by possessing and disseminating child pornography, failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements and criminal use of a communication facility, according to reports released by the Pennsylvania State Police.

A search warrant was executed on Rineholt's home where all electronic devices were seized and examined.