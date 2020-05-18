York County man accused of threatening to shoot woman during road rage incident, police say

Dustin McClearly, 30, of Dallastown, was charged after the Saturday afternoon incident in Windsor, York Area Regional Police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a 30-year-old York County with threatening to shoot a woman during a suspected road rage incident Sunday afternoon in Windsor.

Dustin McCleary, of Dallastown, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment in the incident, which occurred around 4:15 p.m. in the area of Lombard Road at Cape Horn Road, according to York Area Regional Police.

Police say the victim called police to report the incident after allegedly being confronted by the suspect, who was in a vehicle ahead of her. The victim reported that the driver and occupants of the vehicle began making hand gestures and holding a cell phone out of the window, like the were recording her, police say.

The victim said she was unaware of any traffic incidents or reasons why the occupants of the vehicle would be angry with her, according to police.

At a red light, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as McCleary, allegedly got out of his car and approached her vehicle, the victim reported. She allegedly got out of her car to keep her vehicle between herself and McCleary, she allegedly told police.

After words were exchanged, McCleary allegedly displayed a handgun and threatened to shoot the victim, police say. He fled the scene in his vehicle shortly thereafter, according to police.