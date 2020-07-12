York County man accused of threatening to kill woman with a knife

Michael Rabon Jr. is charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats in the incident, which occurred Friday morning in Newberry Township, police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a 22-year-old York County man with aggravated assault and related offenses after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman with a knife during a domestic dispute Friday morning in Newberry Township.

Michael Anthony Rabon Jr., of the 300 block of Old Chapin Road, is also charged with terroristic threats and possession of drug paraphernalia in the incident, which occurred at about 11:11 a.m., according to Newberry Township Police.

The victim reported that she had confronted Rabon about his alleged infidelity at another woman's home, causing them to get into an altercation on the side of York Haven Road.

During the altercation, Rabon allegedly retrieved a black knife from his backpack and put it to the victim's throat, stating he was going to kill her and then himself, the victim told police.

The victim escaped and immediately called 911, police say. While on the phone with authorities, the victim reported that Rabon threw the knife into the back yard of a home along York Haven Road.

The victim sustained cuts and bruises to her neck, leg, and arm during the incident, police say.

Rabon allegedly admitted that he pulled out a knife when he became angry after the victim threatened to have his son taken away from him, police say. He later provided police with the location of the home where he discarded the knife.