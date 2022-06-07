York County judge warns of reported phone scam involving 'spoofed' phone number

Scammers are mimicking the number for Magisterial District Court 19-1-04 and demanding payment from victims, according to Judge Maria Musti Cook.

YORK, Pa. — York County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Maria Musti Cook issued a warning Wednesday for residents to be wary of a recently reported phone scam involving Magisterial District Court 19-1-04.

Scammers are "spoofing," or mimicking, the district court's telephone number, which displaces the MJD office number on caller ID, the judge said.

During the spoof call, the caller impersonates law enforcement and demands payment, she added.

Residents are reminded that the York County Courts will never place calls or solicit payment by credit card, gift card, or any other means of electronic funds transfer for any reason.

Should you receive a phone call from a number or an individual claiming to be involved with or calling from the York County Courts requesting money or payment of fines, fees or court costs, please do not provide any sensitive information or forms of payment of any kind.