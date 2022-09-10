Police in York County warn of EBT card cloning thefts

Officials with the police department say there have been multiple incidents where people have cloned another person's EBT card.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York Regional Police are warning EBT users of thieves cloning cards.

Officials with the police department say there have been multiple incidents where people have cloned another person's EBT card.

The thieves are cloning EBT cards using a skimming device to read their magnetic strips.

The next time the owner goes to use their card it's declined, unaware that someone else has emptied the account.