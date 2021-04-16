Three arrested after guns, drugs seized in separate investigations in York

Three people have been arrested and charged after separate search warrants revealed guns and drugs in York.

YORK, Pa. — Three people are facing drug and weapons possession charges after separate investigations concluded in York city.

Derren Williams and Kirsten Flaherty are facing marijuana distribution and criminal conspiracy charges for the sale of marijuana at Williams' residence.

Police learned that Williams, who was on house arrest and wearing an ankle monitor, was in possession of firearms at his residence in the 100 block of S. Albemarle St. in York.

Authorities were able to arrange to purchase marijuana from Williams in front of his residence.

On one occasion, police say that Williams sent Flaherty out of the residence to conduct the sale.

On April 8, police served a search warrant at Williams' residence while both he and Flaherty were present.

Authorities located a 9mm "ghost gun" with high capacity magazines, a .22 long rifle with a high capacity drum barrel, body armor, a money counter, marijuana, and nearly $11,000 in cash.

The duo is now facing charges for their role in the incident.

As the result of a separate investigation, Victor Cruz, 44, is facing possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and firearms charges.

Authorities served a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of S. Penn St. in York on April 15, and seized 200 grams of cocaine, a pound of marijuana and two firearms.

Cruz was charged in connection.