Law enforcement agencies in York County have new DNA technology to help solve cold cases

YORK, Pa. — With a swipe of this handheld vacuum, detectives in York County now have a powerful new investigative tool in their hands.

The M-Vac system is a DNA collection device that uses a sterile solution and vacuumized pressure to process and collect DNA evidence from rough and porous surfaces.

The vacuum system was recently gifted to the York County District Attorney's Office by the York County Safety Collab, with a generous donation from the David Hogg Family Foundation.

“When we take a case to court, we have to present that case with the most effective evidence we have and that’s technology most of the time," said York County District Attorney Dave Sunday.

“It was an opportunity that was very gratifying to step into and a lot of thanks goes out to the foundation for providing the gift," added Otto Monroy, president of LogosWorks Partners, which provides leadership for the York County Safety Collab.

The equipment will aid law enforcement in lots of investigations, but Sunday explains it will be especially critical in solving cold cases.

“It’s that type of tool that’s the result of new technology that will put investigators in a position where they may be able to extract DNA samples from items they previously were not able to," he explained.

The vacuum has enough power to pull DNA material from cracks and crevices.

Once collected in a bottle, the DNA and solution are run through a filter to separate the two.

“You might do that two, three, or four times to try to collect as much DNA in this filter here," said Sgt. Tim Utley of the York County District Attorney's Office.

Because of the way the M-Vac system works, detectives say it’s really helpful when it comes to pulling DNA from porous materials like clothing and furniture, especially where stains are not visible to the naked eye.

“The DNA is soaked into the clothing and you might not get it at surface layer but doing the vacuum on it, you’re going to get more DNA than if you took a cotton swab and swabbed for DNA," explained Detective Ray Craul of the York County District Attorney's Office.

Sunday says it’s critical tools like the M-Vac that will help his office solve decades-old cases and find those responsible.

“A year or two may have gone by or even a decade but [people who commit these crimes] should never, never relax because police are constantly trying to solve these cases and the day will come where [they] will be arrested and held accountable," said Sunday.