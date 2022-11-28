'Love made me try to kill': York County man charged with attempted homicide

The victim described seeing Entz IV crawl through the window feet first, rolled on top of her, placed both hands around her neck and began strangling her.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly breaking in and strangling a woman.

Frederick Entz IV, 39, from Hanover has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, burglary, strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to online court documents.

According to the affidavit, officers responded to a reported home invasion on Nov. 26 at 7:02 a.m.

The caller reportedly told police that her roommate's boyfriend, Entz IV, broke into the apartment. The caller reported hearing the victim crying and screaming.

Upon arrival to 40 Bridlewood Way, Entz IV was found inside the victim's apartment. He was taken into custody.

According to police, when Entz IV was asked why he broke in, he responded, "She made me do this, she made me insane."

Police interviewed the victim, who alleged that she was sleeping when she heard two loud bangs on her window, resulting in the lock breaking and her window opening.

The victim described seeing Entz IV crawl through the window feet first, rolled on top of her, placed both hands around her neck and began strangling her. The victim told police that she could not breathe and thought she was going to die.

The victim reportedly told Entz IV to let her go, which is when she was able to scream for help.

Entz IV was transported to York Hospital for a check-up. During the trip, he reportedly told police that they are "in love" and that she had "asked for a kiss."

While at York Hospital, Entz IV told police the reason he attacked the victim was that she told him about a new boyfriend.

According to police, Entz IV made several statements that he and the victim should have died. He also reportedly stated that "love made me try to kill."