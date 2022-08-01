x
Teenager dies in York City shooting incident

The victim's ID and details surrounding the incident have not been released at this time.
YORK, Pa. — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting incident on Saturday morning in York.

The county coroner's office was called to the scene of a reported death at a home on the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street on Saturday around 6:10 a.m. 

According to officials, a teenage boy was said to have been in the home with others when the shooting incident occurred.

No details have been released yet on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

York City Police continue to investigate.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Jan. 10 at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

