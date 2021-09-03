Police investigating overnight shooting that left one man dead in York

YORK, Pa. — York Police are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead Monday night.
The incident occurred around 11:44 p.m. on the 800 block of Linden Avenue, police say.
Officers responding to a shots-fired call found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim, a York resident whom police did not immediately identify, was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.
Police are investigating.
Investigators have not released any information about a suspect.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact York City Police at (717) 849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org.