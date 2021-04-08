Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in York City

Police are currently investigating.

YORK, Pa. — Detectives found a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in York City on Aug. 4.

At 3:45 p.m., York City Police responded to the area of East Maple Street and Court Avenue and found the man. He was then transported to a hospital in the area for his injuries.

Police are currently investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in one of the following ways:

2. Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.