Officers found a deceased woman on the 1st block of State Street around midnight on May 18.

YORK, Pa. — An early morning shooting Wednesday in York City has killed one woman, according to the York City Police Department.

At around midnight on May 18, York City Police were dispatched to an address in the 1st block of State Street for an unknown problem.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 32-year-old woman.

Detectives were notified and are investigating. This investigation is being treated as a homicide.