York City shooting leaves one person injured

YORK, Pa. — One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in York City on Thursday evening, police said.

On Thursday, officers were dispatched to the area of East Clarke Avenue and North East Street in York for reports of shots fired.

While police were investigating the incident, a 23-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound police said.

The victim was treated for the injury and is expected to survive.

York City Detective continue to investigate this incident.