York City Police seek assistance in identifying suspects who robbed 3rd Base store

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are requesting assistance identifying two suspects who robbed the 3rd Base store on the 500 block of North George Street Wednesday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., surveillance video shows two suspects entering the store, and then one pulling a firearm on the store clerk and demanding money. The second suspect kept watch nearby.

After receiving the money, the two suspects fled the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

