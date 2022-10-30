x
York City Police investigating shooting that sent 1 to the hospital

The victim's current condition is unknown.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 28, 2022.

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in York on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, around 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported shooting.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but didn't elaborate on the severity of their injuries. 

The victim was taken to the hospital; their current condition is unknown.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call York City Police.

