York City Police investigating shooting that sent 1 to the hospital

The victim's current condition is unknown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 28, 2022.

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in York on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, around 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported shooting.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but didn't elaborate on the severity of their injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital; their current condition is unknown.

Police say there is no danger to the public.