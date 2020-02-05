York City police investigate shooting

The 18 year-old victim is listed in stable condition

YORK, Pa. — Police in York are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured an 18 year-old on Friday.

Police say they were called to the block of South Penn Street in York around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police talked to the 18 year-old victim, who was taken to the hospital for a gun shot wound to his lower back. He is listed in stable condition.

Police say the victim was outside when a suspect in a car driving by shot him.

No suspects have been identified.