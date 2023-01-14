2 women shot while passengers in DC Uber

Police could not confirm if the vehicle was driving for Uber or Lyft, but they said the women were passengers.

WASHINGTON — Two women were shot in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning while riding in an Uber.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest – near Morton Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said they responded to the area and found evidence of a shooting but no victims. A short time after, police said two women were located at a local hospital.

The victims were conscious and breathing, but their exact conditions weren't known.

Police said they believed both women were passengers in the rideshare vehicle. Uber confirmed Saturday that it was their driver behind the wheel. The company praised the driver, who was uninjured, for his quick action.

"The senseless act of violence is sickening and we hope the injured riders recover quickly," an Uber spokesperson told WUSA9. "We commend the driver for his quick action in getting help for the victims and are grateful he is uninjured."

No suspect information has been released.

WATCH NEXT: DC teacher dies after being tased by police in LA

A D.C. teacher died in California hours after police stunned him several times with a taser.

Keenan Anderson, 31, of D.C., died on Jan. 3, according to Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore. He said Anderson passed away in a hospital a few hours after multiple LAPD officers tried to take him into custody at the site of a traffic accident.