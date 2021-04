Officials say this appears to be an isolated incident. More details will be released as they become available.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Chambersburg police are investigating after the body of a woman was found in a vehicle on Friday.

On April 2. officers in the 1500 block of Hollywell Avenue found the body of a 47-year-old woman inside a white vehicle.

The Chambersburg Police Department and the Franklin County Coroner are investigating what officials say appears to be an isolated incident.