Woman arrested in connection to underage labor trafficking at Mifflin County business

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday the arrest of a Crawford County woman in connection to labor trafficking in Mifflin County.

Ellen Cummings, 44, ran Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, a car detailing business located at 500 E. Walnut Street in Lewistown Borough. She ran the business alongside her boyfriend, Scott Mogel, who died in 2020.

An investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Office of the Attorney General revealed that Cummings and Mogel allegedly forced minors, including foster children in the couple's care, to work at their business without compensation.

“The details of this case are disturbing. These individuals took advantage of vulnerable young people, some of which were under their care as foster parents, for the profit of their business,” said AG Shapiro.

An investigation into Cummings was launched in 2020 when a victim's family learned of the alleged abuse and contacted the Lewistown Borough Police Department.

Cummings and Mogel allegedly forced their victims, all minors, to work at their business. The minors washed and detailed cars and performed clerical duties without compensation.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the victims slept on air mattresses at the business in the same room as Mogel, Cummings and their children. Food was kept in a locked refrigerator, allegedly only to be eaten at designated mealtimes.

Court documents state that at least one of the victims felt manipulated and controlled while living under the care of Cummings and Mogel. The victim stated in the report that there were "cameras everywhere" and her movements were always being watched.