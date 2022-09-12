Mom wanted in 20-month-old son's fentanyl overdose death, police say

Anyone who knows where 37-year-old Tiffany Stokes is should call police.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a woman wanted in connection to the overdose death of a child in Virginia back in June.

Prince William County Police are asking for the public's help to find 37-year-old Tiffany Stokes. Stokes is accused of homicide in the death of her 20-month-old son.

Officers first responded to a report of an unconscious child on June 23 around 3 a.m. at the Somerset Point Apartments in the 14700 block of Soapstone Drive. Officers and firefighters responded to the apartment after the mother of the child, identified as Stokes, reported the two were co-sleeping when she woke up to find him unconscious.

The child was taken to an area hospital where he died, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas conducted an autopsy. In June, no suspicious or unusual circumstances were determined to have occurred.

In August, investigators received preliminary findings from the medical examiner's office indicating the child reportedly had a lethal amount of fentanyl in his blood which caused his death. During a subsequent interview with Stokes, she was found to be in possession of oxycodone, which she did not have a prescription for.

Investigators believe the boy ingested fentanyl at some point between the evening hours of June 22 and the early morning hours of June 23. The investigation further revealed Stokes had access to and used unprescribed pills believed to be Percocet around the time of the victim’s death.

On Dec. 7, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Stokes. Attempts to have Stokes turn herself in to police have been unsuccessful.

Stokes is described as 4 feet 9 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is wanted for felony homicide, felony child neglect and narcotics charges.