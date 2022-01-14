The man told police a business he co-owned with his wife had begun having financial issues.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Officials with the Montgomery County Police Department say a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by her husband Friday afternoon outside a Capital One Bank in Silver Spring.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to a press release from MCPD, 59-year-old Himanshu Maganlal Tanna of Silver Spring is accused of hitting his wife, Alka Himanshu Tanna, several times with his car.

A tweet from MCPD says officers were on responding to the incident in the parking lot at the Capital One on New Hampshire Avenue around 2 p.m.

WUSA9 spoke to Darren Ford, a witness to the fatal crash. Ford said as he was turning right into the parking lot from New Hampshire Avenue, he saw a white SUV pulling out of a parking spot and then saw a woman on the ground.

"I could tell that he [the driver of the white SUV] was running her over," Ford said.

MCPD is on the scene of a homicide in the parking lot of the Capital One Bank located in the 13300 block of New Hampshire Ave. The suspect is in custody, and PIO is en route. #MCPD — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 14, 2022

Ford said as the driver tried leaving the parking lot, he ended up striking several poles and knocked down a pillar attached to the bank building.

Himanshu Maganlal Tanna was taken into custody and has been charged with First Degree Murder. He is currently being held without bond.

Court documents offer more details about what led to the deadly crash. According to the documents, Himanshu Maganlal Tanna told detectives investigating the case that he had been married to his wife for 40 years.

On January 14, Himanshu and Alka Tanna went to the bank to make a deposit. Himanshu Tanna told police that when his wife left the bank he hit her two times with his vehicle, the documents say. He also admitted to running her over after she was knocked to the ground.

The documents say Tanna told police he and his wife co-owned a beer and wine store and that it had start to have financial issues. The lease had recently come up for renewal and Tanna did not want to renew the lease, but the victim wanted to, the documents said.

Tanna told police that the couple kept $200,000 in the home and that recently there was money missing from that $200,000.