Woman stabs man during argument at CVS parking lot in Chambersburg

Kathryn Ray allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest from behind.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police said a woman is facing one charge of aggravated assault after she stabbed a man during an argument while they were standing in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy in Chambersburg.

On Nov. 6, police were dispatched to an apartment on the 200 block of South Main Street for a stabbing that happened on the 100 block of Washington Street.

Officers said Kathryn Ray, 26, and a man were involved in an argument at the apartment. At some point, Ray left the apartment and the man followed her. The pair continued to yell at each other as they walked down the street until they got to a CVS parking lot. As Ray and the man began walking away from each other, Ray allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest from behind.

The victim left that scene and was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released, police said.