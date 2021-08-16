Man facing charges after admitting to accidentally shooting girlfriend in Columbia

The victim underwent emergency surgery and is now reported to be in stable condition, police said.

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her hip after her boyfriend accidentally shot her on Saturday night in Columbia.

Alexander L. Heaps, 26, is facing charges for simple assault and recklessly endangering another person after he admitted to police that he had mishandled his semi-automatic handgun and accidentally shot his girlfriend, according to a police release.