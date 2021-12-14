Wheelchair-bound carjacker caught in Pike County

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County say they have made an arrest in a most unusual carjacking.
Officers in Old Forge say a woman in a wheelchair carjacked an elderly driver who had been kind enough to offer her a ride.
Police say Joanne Bender, from Scranton, was pulled over by State Troopers in Pike County Tuesday morning.
Bender was still driving the victim's car.
Police say Bender, who is missing a leg, approached the victim at a gas station in Lackawanna County on Sunday night.
The woman gave Bender a ride.
But Bender eventually forced the woman out of the car and drove off, even dragging the woman for a bit.
The victim is expected to be OK.
Bender is locked up in Pike County.
