Wheelchair-bound carjacker caught in Pike County

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County say they have made an arrest in a most unusual carjacking.

Officers in Old Forge say a woman in a wheelchair carjacked an elderly driver who had been kind enough to offer her a ride.

Police say Joanne Bender, from Scranton, was pulled over by State Troopers in Pike County Tuesday morning.

Bender was still driving the victim's car.

Police say Bender, who is missing a leg, approached the victim at a gas station in Lackawanna County on Sunday night.

The woman gave Bender a ride.

But Bender eventually forced the woman out of the car and drove off, even dragging the woman for a bit.

The victim is expected to be OK.

Bender is locked up in Pike County.

