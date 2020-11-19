Woman found in possession of heroin after trying to flee from police in New Holland

Tiffany Dougherty was found in possession of more than three dozen baggies of heroin, police said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Reading woman is facing multiple charges after she failed to pull over for police, tried to flee, and was later found in possession of heroin, police said.

On Nov. 18, officers on patrol on the 1000 block of West Main Street tried to stop a vehicle with an expired registration. The vehicle did not stop and instead accelerated and drove away when officers activated their lights and sirens, according to the press release.

Officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Tiffany Dougherty, 40, gave officers a false name, police said. She also had a suspended driver's license and a warrant for a prior charge of providing false identification to police.

After being taken into custody, officers found Dougherty in possession of more than three dozen baggies of heroin according to police.

Dougherty is facing multiple charges including fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, and false identification to law enforcement.