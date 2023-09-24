DUI driver arrested after woman's body found on the floorboard of his truck in Maryland

Police say both the victim and suspect are from Sicklerville, New Jersey.

MONROVIA, Md. — An investigation is underway in Frederick County after a woman was found dead inside a truck at the Costco Distribution Center in Monrovia early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a welfare call regarding a truck driver who seemed under the influence and had broken out a window of their own tractor. That's when they found the woman.

At 1:31 a.m., deputies responded to the Costco Distribution Center on Intercostal Drive. At the scene, they came in contact with a man who was in the driver's seat of his tractor trailer with it running at the entrance to the Costco depot. Police say he was "argumentative and did not want to speak to deputies."

Deputies determined the man was under the influence and said they placed spike stop strips in front and behind the truck. However, while attempting to flee, the man drove over the spike strips and a police pursuit began inside the Costco Distribution Center lot. The man ultimately stopped at an exit lane of the lot and refused to leave the truck, according to officials.

Police say the driver continued to be confrontational and deputies deployed pepper spray through his open window. When he still refused to get out, deputies broke a window and entered the truck, tased and detained the man.

While inside the truck, deputies located a woman's body lying on the floorboard of the vehicle. She was later identified as Candice Thompson, 46, from Sicklerville, New Jersey.

The truck driver, later identified as Matthew Sidney Watley, 46, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for medical treatment, where he remains. Police have charged him with first and second-degree murder in this case.