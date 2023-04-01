Woman facing multiple charges after DUI crash that left 2 minors injured in Lancaster County

Jessica Ressler is also accused of biting and injuring a police officer while in custody.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman is facing multiple charges after police say she crashed her vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and left two injured minors behind.

Police say on March 29, shortly before 9 p.m., Jessica Ressler was involved in a vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue in Manor Township.

Ressler allegedly left the scene of the crash, leaving behind two injured minors in her vehicle.

Police also say Ressler bit an officer while in custody, injuring them.