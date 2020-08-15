Woman facing charges for the death of baby

The infant died five days after he was rushed to the hospital.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police say a woman is facing charges after her baby died as a result of an assault in Lancaster.

In the early morning hours of July 13, police and EMS were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of South Queen Street for an infant in cardiac arrest.

On their arrival, officers found a 2-month-old baby who was not breathing and was in cardiac arrest. EMS rushed the infant to Lancaster General Hospital and he was then transferred to Hershey Medical Center for further treatment.

The day after the incident a detective went to Hershey Medical to follow up on the condition of the baby and was informed by medical staff that the infant had suffered a severe, life-threatening injury to the brain and that the injury was the result of an assault.

The investigation into the incident revealed that the only adult in the apartment at the time of the assault was 22-year-old Francheska Torres, the mother of the infant, according to police.

Police say the infant was pronounced dead on July 18, five days after he was taken to the hospital. Results of the autopsy ruled the cause of death as homicide as the result of a traumatic brain and spinal cord injury, according to officials.

Torres is facing charges for criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children.