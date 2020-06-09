Woman facing charges for retail theft and corruption of a minor

Bish stole more than $1,000 in merchandise police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Columbia woman is facing charges for retail theft and for the corruption of a minor after she stole from Walmart and a teen accompanying her was found in possession of a loaded gun, according to police.

On Saturday afternoon, police were dispatched to Walmart on East Main Street in Ephrata Township for a shoplifting complaint.

A Walmart employee told police that a woman, accompanied by a teenage girl, had filled a cart with merchandise, and walked out of the store without paying for any of the items.

Officers were given a detailed description of the suspects, vehicle registration, and the direction in which the suspects left.

Police say they apprehended Brandy Bish, 36, less than a block from the Walmart, along with the teen girl.

During their apprehension, police say the teen was found in possession of Bish's purse which had a loaded 9mm handgun.